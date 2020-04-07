Did You Know That Divyanka Tripathi Was Part Of This Mythological Show in 2012? (Watch Video)

Divyanka Tripathi (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Television beauty, Divyanka Tripathi needs no introduction. Known for her natural acting chops, the babe rose to fame with Star TV's daily soap namely, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (2013) by playing the role of Ishita Bhalla. However, that was not her first time for her on the small screen as the actress before YHB played the lead in Zee TV's serial, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann (2006). Well, that's what fans of Tripathi already know about her. But did you know that Divyanka has also done a mythological show before entering the world of drama-filled sagas? Yes, the TV star was indeed a part of Ramayan: Sabke Jeevan Ka Aadhar, which was aired on Zee TV in 2012.

On the show, Divyanka essayed the role of Devi Apsara who was sent by the almighty to create a distraction at Lord Ram and Sita's wedding. The YHB fame actress, not only was part of the epic tale but also had performed a classical number in one the episodes on the show. Divyanka in the said scene was seen in ivory white sensuous costume with lots of jewellery. Indeed, she looked gorgeous as apsara.

Check Out Divyanka Tripathi's Video Below:

Earlier, Divyanka in a chat with Tellychakkar had expressed about her performance. "It was great fun to do a classical dance as the dance form has its own charm," she had said. For the uninitiated, this is not the Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan which is currently re-running on Doordarshan. As Divyanka was part of the Ramayan which was produced by Sagar Arts and saw Gagan Malik and Neha Sargam portray the roles of Rama and Sita. So what do you think of the telly star's mythological stint? Let us know in the comment section below. Stay tuned!