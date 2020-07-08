Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi and her hubby Vivek Dahiya celebrate their four years of together on July 8, 2020. It was on this day when the two were pronounced husband and wife in 2016 and the rest is history. Both the celebs are quite popular faces from the television world and often shares glimpses from their personal life on social media. Well, it was just a while back when Divyanka shared a post on her Insta which saw her giving a doodling surprise to Vivek. And now, the lady has shared a series of photos which shows the lovebirds celebrating the D-day in each other's company. Divyanka Tripathi Sprinkles Some Positivity Through Her Latest Beautiful Post on Faith and Love (View Pic).

In the photos shared, we see the power couple celebrating their fourth anniversary with champagne and a chocolaty cake. Further, in the pic, the actress can be seen cutting the baked surprise and the pair look happy together. Indeed, smile and shine. "Least did I know four years back that we were creating a happily ever after for real. Nothing can match the magic your presence creates. Happy Anniversary my love," Tripathi's post's caption read. Naagin 5: Divyanka Tripathi Quashes Reports of Being Part of Ekta Kapoor’s Supernatural Drama Alongside Kratika Sengar and Asim Riaz (View Tweet).

Check Out Divyanka's Post Below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen on Star Plus' serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she portrayed the role of Ishita and was loved by fans. The daily soap has now gone off air and is replaced by Yeh Hai Chahatein. Stay tuned!

