Past few months, since the pandemic began, have been quite testing for everyone. India is right now in the middle of the sea of distressing incidents from all over. From health scare to sudden demise of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput to India-China border issue, the sadness has grappled the minds. With constant bombarding of negative news and posts through social media, it is important to keep a check on own mental health too. And to fans' delight, TV actress Divyanka Tripathi shared a positive and fresh post to lift everyone's mood. Naagin 5: Divyanka Tripathi Quashes Reports of Being Part of Ekta Kapoor’s Supernatural Drama Alongside Kratika Sengar and Asim Riaz (View Tweet).

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein diva shared a beautiful picture of herself at Mumbai's sea face. She posed on the promenade overlooking the twinkling lights of the maximum city.

In the caption, she wrote, "All that glitters is #Mumbai.Felt like adding this text...."We are all shaken up in India! First Corona, then Sushant and then our soldiers. We are crestfallen by a series of sad events. For those of us who are left behind grappling or mourning. Let's not let our low state of mind take over our faith and zeal. We all struggle...all of us face adversities...it doesn't mean that we give in to disappointments today or in future. There are days of love,luck, friendship and success that we all get. Time to look at the glass half full, not half empty. You are special and your time will be better tomorrow. Work whole heartedly towards it. Don't let the world tell you otherwise. #OnlyLoveIsTheKey."

Divyanka Tripathi's Post:

Well, that was some sort of relief amid the stressful situation right now. As we continue to go through this negative phase, such friendly reminders of being positive and warm can be helpful! How did you find Divyanka's post? Do let us know!

