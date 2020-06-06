Naagin 5: Divyanka Tripathi Quashes Reports of Being Part of Ekta Kapoor’s Supernatural Drama Alongside Kratika Sengar and Asim Riaz (View Tweet)

Divyanka Tripathi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

From the moment, the queen of daily soaps, Ekta Kapoor took to her social media and announced that Naagin 5 is in the making, fans of the supernatural series cannot keep calm. Amid this news, many assumptions and speculations have been doing rounds. Names like Dipika Kakar, Hina Khan, Mahek Chahal, Gauahar Khan and more have popped up for the role of the main naagin. It was even reported that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is likely to be part of Naagin's latest season and will be seen alongside actress Kritika Sengar and Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz. Naagin 5: Mahek Chahal In Talks For the Next Season of Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show? Actress Denies Claims (View Post).

Well, now quashing all the rumours, television actress Divyanak Tripathi has clarified that she is not part of Naagin. Yep, she took to her Twitter and tagged the report as 'false news'. She was seen replying to a collage which saw her, Asim and Kratika's picture on it. Good job, Divyanka for clearing the air. Earlier, even Mahek Chahal had rubbished the reports stating that she is not doing Ekta's hit show. Naagin 5 First Look! Hina Khan Or Dipika Kakar - Fans In A Frenzy As They Guess The Actress In This Silhouette Still!

Check Out Divyanka Tripathi's Tweet Below:

Divyanka was last seen on Star Plus' serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which went off air after 5 years. It was her role as Ishita in this melodramatic saga which made her a household name. She was also seen on a season one of Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala opposite Rajeev Khandelwal. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the updates from the world of TV.