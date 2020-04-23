Divyanka Tripathi Terms The Charcoal Face Mask as 'Her Version of Corona Mask' In The Latest Instagram Post

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Vivek Dahiya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lockdown has got celebs show off their creative sides virtually. Probably, this will be for the first time where the stars are allowing the fans to enter their private space through social media posts. From giving updates on their regular chores to flaunting skills they have other than acting, it is all colorful on social media. Now, joining the bandwagon, TV actress Divyanka Tripathi too posted a boomerang of hers with husband Vivek Dahiya, on her quarantine shenanigans. Did You Know That Divyanka Tripathi Was Part Of This Mythological Show in 2012? (Watch Video).

In her latest Instagram post, she shares a boomerang video where she has applied a face mask. She called this charcoal face peel mask as her version of 'Corona Mask.' Well, better to wear these masks and stay at home during the quarantine than any other isn't it? Check out the post below.

View this post on Instagram My version of Corona Mask🧟‍♀️ #StayHome #CharcoalMaskPeel A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Apr 23, 2020 at 6:41am PDT

Meanwhile, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is also trying some luck with photography. She posted a series of pictures where she posed with her husband and said that she is trying photography at home with the 'hottest model.' She is also posting a lot of throwbacks and one of the most interesting ones was her video compilation of her 2018 trip to Maldives. The vacation sure looked fun as ever and the one that could leave any true traveller a major wanderlust FOMO! Anyway, Divyanka is definitely one person to go to if you need a bit of a chill pill!