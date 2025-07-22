Television actress Divyanka Tripathi became a target of negative comments and trolling due to an awkward moment in the recent episode of Laughter Chefs Season 2. It happened after the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress failed to recognise Elvish Yadav on the Bharti Singh-hosted culinary show. She mistook the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner for Samarth Jurel while greeting the guests on the stage, leading to massive trolling and hate comments from a certain section of Elvish's fanbase. Now, Divyanka has finally responded to the negativity through a comment on Instagram. ‘Laughter Chefs 2’: Did Elvish Yadav CONFIRM His Wedding Date and Venue on Bharti Singh Culinary Show? (Watch Video).

Divyanka Tripathi Fails To Recognise Elvish Yadav at ‘Laughter Chefs 2’

In a video from a recent episode of Laughter Chefs 2, Divyanka Tripathi was seen greeting the participants of the cooking-based reality show and accidentally mistook reality TV star and YouTuber Elvish Yadav for TV actor Samarth Jurel. The moment prompted fellow contestants Krushna Abhishek and Aly Goni to burst into laughter. Realising the blunder, Divyanka jokingly requested the makers to trim the part to avoid trolling from fans. However, a section of Elvish Yadav's fan base still attacked the actress in the comments of her recent Instagram posts.

Divyanka Tripathi and Elvish Yadav’s Awkward Moment on ‘Laughter Chefs 2’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tellyyapa (@tellyyapa9)

Divyanka Tripathi Claps Back at Trolls After Mistaking Elvish Yadav for Samarth Jurel

Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram handle on Monday (July 21) and commented under one of her posts. Reacting to the hate, the actress wrote, "I want to thank genuine Elvish fans for being nice. True fans, first, keep their idol's respect in mind. Double thanks to treollers for increasing my engagement."

She continued, "My inner systumm automatically bounces back your fowl language to you and your family. Karma! Those being nice shall always be blessed... says my cire divinity!" ‘Laughter Chefs 2’: 'Shaky' Actress Isha Malviya Reunites With Exes Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel on Cooking Show, Abhishek Says ‘No Hatred Between Us’.

Divyanka Tripathi Isn’t Taking Trolls Lightly

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

The finale episode of Laughter Chefs Season 2 will air on July 27 at 9:30 pm on Colors TV. If the latest media reports are to be believed, Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra have won the show.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2025 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).