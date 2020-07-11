Actress Deepika Singh was in the news last month for putting out a video requesting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to help her mother, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and couldn't get admitted to a quarantine facility in the capital because of lack of beds there and also because the hospital where she got tested, did not provide them with physical reports. In the video, Deepika went on to reveal the difficulties that her parents had been facing due to lack of reports. The actress also revealed that because they were living in a joint family with 45 people, it was not possible for her mother to self-quarantine at home. However, the video helped with Deepika's mother getting the proper help and she is on her road to recovery along with her grandmother, Sheila Devi, who also, unfortunately, tested positive for the pandemic. Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Deepika Singh's Mother Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actress Requests Delhi CM For Help (Watch Video).

"My father ran from pillar to post, but in vain. I couldn’t travel to Delhi, because my son, Soham, is only three years old. Seeing no other way to secure help, I posted the video. Almost immediately, I received a call from Delhi Government officials, and I am thankful to them," Deepika told Bombay Times. She also added, "Many people dissed me for being active on social media while my mother was unwell. Well, I strongly feel that help reached in time because I posted that video." Mohena Kumari Singh's Brother Tests Negative For COVID-19, Thanks Everyone For Strength and Support (Watch Video).

Check Out Her Post Below:

With her grandmother too being affected with the pandemic, Deepika went on to speak up about how the pandemic, lockdown and isolation have had a drastic impact on the elderly. "While we have adapted to the new normal, it’s difficult to make elderly people understand the importance of social distancing. We need to handle them with care and patience," concluded Deepika.

