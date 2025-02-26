Vaibhavi Shandilya is married! The actress, best known for her roles in Tamil and Kannada cinema, married her longtime boyfriend and Bollywood cinematographer Harshwardhan J Patil on Friday (February 21) in Kolhapur. Just minutes ago, Vaibhavi took to her Instagram handle to share dreamy first pictures from her wedding day. The photos suggested that the couple got married in a traditional Marathi wedding as she was seen wearing a mundavali and green bangles. She captioned her post, "I married my best friend, my soulmate, and the love of my life. This is more than a celebration; it’s the beginning of a lifelong bond built on love, trust, and togetherness." Prajakta Koli Aka ‘MostlySane’ Marries Her Boyfriend Vrishank Khanal After 13 Years of Dating; Check Out FIRST Pictures of the Newlyweds!.

Vaibhavi Shandilya Ties the Knot With Harshwardhan J Patil

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaibhavi Shandilya Patil (@vaibhavishandilya)

