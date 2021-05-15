The Friends Reunion is finally happening after getting stalled last year due to COVID-19. On May 27, we will get to see all our six favourites back together along with a host of other celebrities. Now Mumbai Police has picked up on this trend to give it an interesting COVID-19 spin. The tweet urges citizens to have a reunion only after the final season of the deadly pandemic.

Check out Mumbai Police's unique take on Friends Reunion

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)