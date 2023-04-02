Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh-starrer Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (GHKKPM) is going to take an emotional turn as Sai, played by Ayesha decides to get married to Dr Satya Adhilari, played by Harshad Arora and leaves Virat so that his relationship with Pakhi is not affected because of her. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans Pour Outrage Against Pakhi’s Surrogacy Drama, Call It ‘Illogical’ and Trend ‘Star Plus Mocks Laws’ (View Tweets).

In the previous episodes, it was seen that Pakhi(Aishwarya), who is trying everything to improve her relationship with Virat, finally asks him to sort out the differences and start afresh. However, Virat, essayed by Neil, tells her that he is not interested in continuing his relationship with her and shares his love for Sai. After hearing this, Pakhi was heartbroken. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh Aka Sai's Slap to Virat Chavan for Questioning Her Character Gets Lauded by Netizens (View Tweets).

Watch GHKPM New Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

In the coming episodes, as per the latest promo, Sai decides to choose her duty over her love for Virat. She feels that because of her there are differences between Pakhi and Virat and thus she makes an important decision of getting married to Dr Satya. On one hand, Virat wearing a red sherwani leaves his house to meet Sai, she is seen getting hitched to Satya and Virat is left in shock looking at her as a bride of Satya. If Sai gets married to Dr Satya or there is another twist in the plot will be shown in the coming episode of the show.

Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs on Star Plus at 8 PM IST everyday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2023 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).