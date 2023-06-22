Actor Karanvir Bohra is fascinated by the intricate plots and unexpected turns his character Samar is bringing in the show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum. The story now sees Damayanti (Kitu Gidwani) claiming that Swatilekha (Prerna Wanvari) is the epitome of what a Barot family daughter-in-law should be and convinces her to marry her second son Raghavendra (Aabhaas Mehta). Additionally, Samar, portrayed by Karanvir, has been successful in breaching the palace gates through Raghavendra's friendship, and he has a masterplan in his mind that will create tension in the Barot household. Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum: Kitu Gidwani Shares Issues She Faced While Playing Damayanti Barot.

Karanvir Bohra, while shedding light on his role, says, "I am truly fascinated by the intricate plots and unexpected turns my character Samar is bringing into the Barot household. He's like a bull waiting to charge at any opportunity he gets."

He calls his character in the show "unique".

"While I have portrayed negative characters in various other shows, this one is remarkably unique. It's not the individual who possesses negativity, but rather the circumstances that push my character towards revenge." Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum: Karanvir Bohra Talks About Playing Grey Character in Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali's Show.

Watch The Video On Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karanvir🔱 (@karanvirbohra)

Karanvir shared that the upcoming episodes will unveil numerous revelations, introducing a dramatic twist in the Barot family, which is sure to disrupt the lives of Rani Maa, along with her sons and Surilii.

"Samar has devised many plans for their destruction. So far, I have received immense love from the audience. Interestingly, my portrayal of negative roles has quickly resonated with the viewers, surpassing their reception of my previous roles. As they say, "Hate the sin, not the sinner!"

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2023 12:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).