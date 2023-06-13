Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Actor Kitu Gidwani talked about the most challenging aspect of her character 'Damayanti Barot' in the show 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'.

She is a traditional matriarch of a royal family who believes in following her family traditions and regulations and even forces her son Shivendra (Jay Bhanushali) to follow them.

Kitu said, "Out of all emotions, 'anger' is an aspect that really must look authentic on-screen. It is a formidable task as an actor must genuinely experience it within themselves, and channel it through their expressions. However, expressing anger while playing the role of Damayanti poses an even greater challenge, as the Rani Maa must remain composed even in the face of a shattered world."

"Damayanti's anger is intertwined with feelings of betrayal, heartbreak, and sorrow, making it especially difficult to deliver this wide range of emotions to the viewers. The combination of maintaining the character's persona, while still exhibiting anger, adds a whole new level of difficulty to the craft and I'm really enjoying this challenge," she added.

On the work front, Kitu is known for her roles in 'Swabhimaan', 'Shaktimaan', 'Air Hostess', 'Trishna', 'Khoj', and many more. She also acted in films like 'Dil Diya Hai', 'Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na', 'Fashion', 'Dhobi Ghat', 'Student of The Year', 'Ok Jaane', among others.

'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' airs on Sony Entertainment Television. (ANI)

