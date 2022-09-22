Hush Hush stars Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna in the lead. The series premiered on Amazon Prime Video today and it has opened to negative response from the audience. The lead stars’ performances, plotline and other aspects in the crime-thriller have been turned out to be bland for critics. Those who are yet to watch this series on the OTT platform, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Hush Hush’s premiere, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Hush Hush has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Hush Hush Review: Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna’s Amazon Prime Crime Thriller Receives Negative Response from Critics.

Hush Hush full series in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlineserieswatches, 123seriess, 123seriesrulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Hush Hush 2022 Full Series Download Series Download, Hush Hush Tamilrockers, Hush Hush Tamilrockers HD Download, Hush Hush Series Download Pagalworld, Hush Hush Series Download Filmyzilla, Hush Hush Series Download Openload, Hush Hush Series Download Tamilrockers, Hush Hush Series Download Seriesrulz, Hush Hush Series Download 720p, Hush Hush Full Series Download 480p, Hush Hush Full Series Download bolly4u, Hush Hush Full Series Download Filmyzilla, Hush Hush Full Series Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film.

Apart from Hush Hush, there are several other movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes Cuttputlli, Brahmastra, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2022 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).