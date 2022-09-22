Hush Hush is the new crime thriller series that premiered on Amazon Prime Video today. The show features Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna in the lead. The series revolves around four female friends from the elite class who get embroiled in a crime and the case is been enquired by a female cop. Critics find the performances and so the plot of this newly released series weak. Take a look at some of the reviews shared by critics on Hush Hush. Hush Hush to Stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 22 (View Poster).

Hindustan Times – Hush Hush falters because it is unsure what it wants to be or wants to say. It is, at times, a commentary on the powerful and corrupt in India. At other times, it is a mirror of the depravity in the country’s ultra-rich. And at its core, it is also a whodunnit.

Pinkvilla – The 7-episode series fails to lead the suspense with efficiency, which is enabled by the slow and unexciting screenplay. While bigger plot twists are introduced, they do not entirely shock you, nor do they have you totally invested.

TOI – The show’s packaging and treatment remind us of similar stories like ‘Desperate Housewives’ and ‘Pretty Little Liars’ but too much family drama and peripheral plots clearly overshadow the central story.

India Today – The performances of the lead cast members emerge as the biggest drawback and the treatment lacks novelty. Hush Hush has a template story and nothing out of the ordinary.

