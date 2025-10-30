Rashtriya Ekta Diwas commemorates the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, who is often referred to as the "Iron Man of India". Sardar Patel believed in the power of unity amongst the diverse population of India and promoted this learning throughout his life. Also known as National Unity Day, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas serves as a small and integral way for people to remember this great leader and remind people of the importance of unity in diversity.

As we prepare to celebrate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, including date, how, history to celebrate National Unity Day and its significance.

When Is Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025?

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025 will be celebrated on October 31. The commemoration of National Unity Day was introduced by the Government of India in 2014 and has been integral in helping keep the learnings of Sardar Patel alive. Sardar Patel is credited for the integration of over 550 independent princely states into India from 1947 to 1949 by the Independence Act (1947). National Unity Day just helps us to remember this magnanimous task.

Significance of National Unity Day

Throughout his lifetime, Patel emphasised the potential hardships and the need for complete unity and non-violence from every village in the face of provocation. He was a key statesman who helped shape India into the diverse, secular, democratic republic that it is. The celebration of his birth anniversary has always been marked with various key events and observances in various parts of the country, especially in Gujarat, where he was born. Notably the largest celebration was organised for the unveiling of the Statue of Unity in October 2018, on Sardar Patel’s 143rd birthday.

The celebration of National Unity Day 2025 will be especially important as it marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. The commemoration is sure to be a grand affair with the Indian government planning a special Sardar@150 campaign. We hope that on this Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, you do your bit to remember and honour Sardar Patel and uphold his belief that a united India is the only way to move forward.

