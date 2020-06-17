Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Jaya Bhattacharya Mourns the Loss of Thapki Pyar Ki Unit Member Irfan Who Died Due to Coronavirus in a Heartfelt Note

TV IANS| Jun 17, 2020 07:57 PM IST
Jaya Bhattacharya, Thapki Pyar Ki’ Unit Member Irfan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Television actress Jaya Bhattacharya has mourned the demise of "Thapki Pyar Ki" unit member Irfan, who was battling COVID-19. "#thapkipyaarki team...The guy inside this, our Irfan, is no more. He was unwell from a long time. I kept on asking him for his reports to try to understand what the basic issue was that was creating all his health problems since the last 2 years but... Gulab Dada told me of his being in the hospital and on a bad state some days ago and then his weak body contracted corona. Ekta Kapoor To Hold A Prayer Meet For Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput On June 18.

Today news from Susu, Irfan is no more," the actress posted on Instagram, along with a still from the daily soap where she can be seen hugging a huge soft toy. "Damn it. This is the second, lovely, hard working, talanted, person I am losing in this manner. I am no medicine person but if we get to the correct doctor at the correct time for correct diagnosis we can save a life...thats what I believe. I feel like s**t right now," Jaya added. Karan Tacker Explains Why He Posted Work Content When Everyone Was Mourning the Loss of Sushant Singh Rajput

Jaya Bhattacharya Heartfelt Note For Thapki Pyar Ki Unit Member Irfan

Earlier this month, television actress Mohena Kumari and her family tested COVID-19 positive. They family is living under isolation at home. Another television actress Deepika Singh's mother is undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 07:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

