Jaya Bhattacharya Rubbishes Her Death Hoax, Says ‘I’m Alive and Kicking’ (View Post)

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS): Television actress Jaya Bhattacharya has rubbished the hoax news of her death. Reports doing the rounds claim she has succumbed to COVID-19. Bhattacharya has shared a screenshot from a Facebook post by a user that declares: "Another loss for coronavirus... RIP Jaya Bhattacharya mam." The post is accompanied by her picture. Jaya Bhattacharya Mourns the Loss of Thapki Pyar Ki Unit Member Irfan Who Died Due to Coronavirus in a Heartfelt Note.

Sharing the screenshot on her Instagram account, the actress wrote: "Ha Ha Ha Ha I am alive and kicking. Please guy before putting up a post can you cross-check. Damn..." The person who had put up the Facebook post later realised his mistake and apologised to the actress. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Fame Jaya Bhattacharya Goes Bald Amid Lockdown and Her ‘Quarantine Look’ Leaves Fans Stumped (Watch Video).

Check Out The Post Below:

Mentioning the same, Jaya wrote in a Facebook post: "Tamal Chakraborty thank you for writing to me. I just wish you had confirmed before... after seeing the post by whoever had posted and deleted. Your post made lots of my people cry, unfair. Wasted my valuable time and others too trying to clarify...unfair. But we all had a good laugh, so apology accepted. Thank you."

On Wednesday, Jaya Bhattacharya had taken to social media to mourn the demise of a unit member from the daily soap "Thapki Pyaar Ki" starring her. The unit member named Irfan succumbed to COVID-19. Stay tuned!

