Actress Jaya Bhattacharya, who is known for her work in TV and films, also works dedicatedly towards animal rescue. She runs an NGO named Thank You Earth, which specialises in the rescue and treatment of animals in need. Recently, a very disturbing incident took place where a boy sexually assaulted a small puppy in Mumbai. A video of the actress has gone viral where she could be seen holding the puppy and interacting with a media person regarding the incident. Jaya Bhattacharya Rubbishes Her Death Hoax, Says ‘I’m Alive and Kicking’ (View Post).

Male Puppy Raped by a Boy in Mumbai

Jaya Bhattacharya shared details regarding the incident with Instant Bollywood in a candid conversation. She said that the one-and-a-half-month-old male puppy was repeatedly raped by a boy in Naigon. The actress said that an FIR was registered, and the boy was even caught, only to be released after some time. Requesting justice for the poor animal, Bhattacharya said, "Hame nyaay kaise milega? Ye sirf is jaanwar ki baat nahi hai, ye un sahi mukh praniyo ki baat hai. Chahe wo insaan kabaccha ho. Wo bacche bol nahi sakte. Sabhi ke lie justice chaiye". (Whether it's an animal or a small human baby who cannot speak, we must seek justice for all subjected to such heinous crimes).

Jaya Bhattacharya With the Puppy

Health Update on the Puppy

The official Instagram handle shared a video of the puppy (VJay) and shared the current health update of the animal. They wrote that the internal organs of VJay were affected, and he had extreme pain while peeing. They also said that acupuncture has helped relax poor animals from discomfort. Requesting everyone to raise their voice against such violation of animal rights, they wrote, "It's beyond understanding for anyone who thankfully has never been subjected to any pain of this kind. May no one ever have to suffer like this. VJay surely never deserved any of this. let's all speak up, make videos, go live, talk about what you feel about the violation of a little child/puppy's. When are we as a society going to be free of such heinous crimes." Jaya Bhattacharya Mourns the Loss of Thapki Pyar Ki Unit Member Irfan Who Died Due to Coronavirus in a Heartfelt Note.

Health Update on VJay

Despite an FIR being filed against the boy under sections of the Cruelty to Animals Act, he was released by the police. This highlights how casually such crimes are treated in our country. Immediate change is necessary as things like these are frequently happening.

