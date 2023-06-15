Jee Karda Review: Why is predictability so attractive? 'Cos it gives control and a safety net. When you know what to expect, you feel secure and the path ahead gets easy. That's why many makers in the OTT space cling to this concept. But rarely does anyone know how to make predictability work effectively. Jee Karda does that job well and I feel it is a more relatable version of Four More Shots. Jee Karda Trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia and Suhail Nayyar Try to Tackle Pre-Marital Jitters in This Prime Video Series (Watch Video).

Lavanya (Tamannaah) and Rishabh (Suhail Nayyar) have been dating since they were teens. Arjun (Aashim Gulati), who was the most popular kid in school, is a famous rapper-singer now. Sheetal (Samvedna Suwalka) wants to move out of her in-laws' house as there's no privacy but her husband Sameer (Malhar Thakar) isn't so keen. Preet (Anya Singh) is unlucky in love, while Melroy's (Sayan Banerjee) relationship with his boyfriend is complicated and abusive. Last but not the least is Shahid (Hussain Dalal), whose poverty continues to follow him everywhere despite having privileged friends. The series is about these seven friends who have been together since school.

As I mentioned before, predictability is not a curse. But there must be some hook to keep watching something with a very formulaic path. Luckily, Jee Karda provides that enough. What's good about the series is that all the desires and wishes of the characters feel relatable, be it Arjun's desperation to create meaningful music while he is increasingly trapped in the rut of unworthy rap songs to please his followers or Lavanya's desire of owning a house in Mumbai. Sheetal's fight to be a huge fashion designer despite the husband's non-risk-taking abilities pulling her down is also bang on.

The fact that Jee Karda doesn't make a school teacher live in a posh apartment in Worli, is also close to reality, cos that's not how Mumbai works.

That said, expected twists and turns also dilute the charm a bit. Like for example I always knew Lavanya will crack one day, that's what years of such drama viewing have taught me. And it happens at exactly the same time period I was expecting it to. Now that's a bummer. The truth behind Arjun's father is so neglectfully treated, many might not even remember this subplot by the end of it. Was it really required? Shahid's outburst needed more meat. The last showdown seems like he is throwing a childish tantrum rather than actually putting out any rationale behind his accusations. Yes, the objective of that scene was different but it could have been handled better.

Watch the trailer of Jee Karda

The performances are solid. Suhail's Rishabh is the man of every sane girl's dream, Tamannaah gets the character really well. Aashim has played the playboy bad boy role in Taj recently. So it was a cakewalk for him. Rest are simply credible in their roles. He is an Institution in Himself: Aashim Gulati Praises 'Taj: Reign of Revenge Season 2' Co-star Naseeruddin Shah.

Final Thoughts

Jee Karda streaming on Amazon Prime doesn't sacrifice relatability to look hip and modern. Even with its multiple flaws, this series has its charm.

