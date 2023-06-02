Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): After playing a prominent part of the ensemble cast in season one, Actor Aashim Gulati is back with a bang in season 2 of 'Taj: Reign of Revenge Season 2'.

The actor, who played the character of Salim, son of emperor Akbar, was exiled as the first season ended on a cliffhanger.

Also Read | Kanye West Sued by Photographer for Assault, Battery and Negligence, Rapper Also Took Her Phone and Threw It Into the Middle of the Street.

The Tum Bin actor is very happy with season 2 and praised his co-star Naseeruddin Shah and said that he is an "institution in himself."

During a conversation with ANI, he said, "It's been a fantastic experience. He is an institution in himself. I used to sit and observe him and it was like my acting class."

Also Read | Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny To Release in India a Day Earlier Than in the US!.

He also spoke about season 2 and how much he enjoyed playing Salim in the web series.

He added, "Season 2 is darker and focuses on my character Salim who just wants to take revenge. It was fun working in the show as it transported to that era with huge sets and majestic costumes. It was an altogether different feel."

Actor Sauraseni Maitra, who plays the role of Meherunnissa recalled her first day of the shoot and meeting with Naseeruddin Shah.

She shared, "It was once in a lifetime kind of experience. I met him on my first day of the shoot even though I didn't have any scene with him. He is so humble, especially at this age, Naseer sir is so dedicated to his work. He works with full conviction. Hats off to him. As an actor, there is so much to learn from him. He is well-behaved and treats everyone equally."

While talking about her role, she told ANI, "Meherunnissa is a woman with a multifaceted personality. She is very ambitious and she knew what she wanted in life since childhood. She is clever but at the same place, she loves Salim. She is a loving daughter also." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)