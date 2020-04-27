Jennifer Winget on Beyhadh 2 Shutting Donw: 'We Were Hoping to Wrap the Show By May Anyway'

Jennifer Winget (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A few days back, it was officially announced by Sony TV that given the on-going COVID-19 lockdown and the subsequent shut down of shooting of daily soaps, they were going to pull the plug on three of their shows- Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. The reason given was that the three shows were finite fictions series which had a time-bound narrative. The statement also read - "Given that all shoots have been stalled since March, owing to the unprecedented situation we are in, these shows couldn’t shoot their logical ends. All the three shows have had a good spell and would have paved way to newer narratives eventually, had the shoots been functional. Having said that, keeping the best interests of all in mind and in a joint agreement with the producers, it has been decided to terminate these shows, as of now." Beyhadh 2, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein and Patiala Babes Shut Abruptly by Sony TV (Details Inside).

We had spoked to Beyhadh 2's male lead Shivin Narang who echoed the same sentiment that safety of the cast and the crew came first, He, however, also mentioned that it would have been a great treat for fans, if they could have wrapped up the show's storyline with a logical end. "But yes, given the situation, it's not only us, but the whole world and the whole industry that is suffering. So we are ok with whatever the channel decides," the actor had said. Shivin Narang on Beyhadh 2 Going Off Air: 'If We Can Complete The Story, It Would Do Justice To The Show and Viewers'.

And now, the show's female lead Jennifer Winget, in a conversation with TOI opened up about the plug being pulled on the second season of her thriller show and revealed, "Beyhadh was so loved and followed, and is a show so close to my heart and always will be. It definitely feels sad to have to pull the plug on the show without giving a proper end. But, I am sure something better will come out of this, there will be better days for us. I am also sure that our fans will understand the circumstances and stay with us, whatever the outcome." Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget Finally Breaks Her Silence On Her Exit From The Show, READ What She Has To Say (View Post).

Elaborating more on the fate of Beyhadh 2, which was already under the scanner since the past few months, with news of the show going digital due to dwindling TRPs, Winget went on to say, "While we were hoping to wrap the show by May anyway, the current lockdown placed a lot of constraints, which made it impossible to physically and realistically see the show through till the end. This goes for every other show as well as production house and channel."

"In this case, it was the logical thing to do because we need to consider the safety of the entire team, without which it was impossible to carry things forward," Jennifer concluded. Well, it, after all, is safety first and foremost, in the trying and testing times that COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be.