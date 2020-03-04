Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget Finally Breaks Her Silence On Her Exit From The Show, READ What She Has To Say (View Post)

Jennifer Winget on Beyhadh 2 Off Air (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 has been in the news for a long time, all due to its impending shift from television to its digital medium Sony Liv. These rumours were also followed by how lead actress Jennifer Winget was all set to quit the show if the show would move, considering her contract was signed with the channel. These rumours were also followed by news of how Jennifer Winget, in a 'long meeting' with the channel had 'asked for a complete contract renewal including her remuneration' if she were to be a part of the show after its move to Sony Liv. Beyhadh 2: Sony TV Issues A Statement, Confirms Show Is A Finite Series And Will Go Off Air Eventually.

However, Jennifer Winget has rubbished these 'price hike' rumours and also slammed rumours of her planning to 'bolt' from Beyhadh, in an open letter of sorts.

Check Out What Jennifer Had To Say:

Jennifer was also a part of the first instalment of Beyhadh. While she played a psychotic woman obsessed with gaining her love at any cost, in season 2, she plays a scorned woman who is out to get her revenge on people who wronged her.