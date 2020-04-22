Shivin Narang on Beyhadh 2 Going Off Air: 'If We Can Complete The Story, It Would Do Justice To The Show and Viewers'

Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang in Beyhadh 2 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was recently decreed by Sony TV that they were ending three of their finite fiction shows - Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. The statement from the channel stated that since the three shows and their storylines were 'time-bound' the logical step in times of the (definitive) lockdown was to shut them down. "Given that all shoots have been stalled since March, owing to the unprecedented situation we are in, these shows couldn’t shoot their logical ends. All the three shows have had a good spell and would have paved way to newer narratives eventually, had the shoots been functional. Having said that, keeping the best interests of all in mind and in a joint agreement with the producers, it has been decided to terminate these shows, as of now.," the statement had read. Beyhadh 2, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein and Patiala Babes Shut Abruptly by Sony TV (Details Inside).

When quizzed about Beyhadh 2's abrupt end, lead actor Shivin Narang stated, "To be honest as a team even we don't have the clarity yet. But considering the situation we are in, anything is possible. Beyhadh 2 is a big brand, a show with its own huge following. Personally, I feel that even though it's a finite show already reaching its end if we can complete the end, that will do justice to the show and the viewers. But yes, given the situation, it's not only us, but the whole world and the whole industry that is suffering. So we are ok with whatever the channel decides." Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget Almost Lost Her Life While Shooting For The Thriller Show, But Shivin Narang Came To Her Rescue.

Beyhadh 2 was in the news a few months back for its apparent move from the channel to its OTT platform Sony Liv. However, this piece of news was followed by that of actress Jennifer Winget quitting the show if it became digital. But both Jennifer and Sony shut down these rumours, with the channel releasing a statement saying Beyhadh 2 will reach its logical conclusion and go off-air eventually as it is a finite show. Beyhadh 2: Sony TV Issues A Statement, Confirms Show Is A Finite Series And Will Go Off Air Eventually.

The first season of Beyhadh was a huge hit with the masses and the second season was also loved by the audience. We sincerely hope that as Shivin said, the makers decide to wrap up Beyhadh 2's storyline with a logical conclusion and end the show once he lockdown comes to an end.