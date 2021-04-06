Jennifer Winget is one of the gorgeous women on Television. We have loved her since she fell for Dr Armaan in Dill Mill Gayye. In fact, we were besotted by since she played Sneha in Kasuati Zindagi Kayy, the original. These days, the actress has moved to do gritty and meaningful roles on Television, a rarity!t When she isn't doing that, she is raising temperatures on Instagram. The actress recently shared a few pictures from her photoshoot and we aren't the only one going crazy. Even her rumoured beau Sehban Azim is fainting too. Jennifer Winget in Code M to Sonakshi Sinha in Fallen, OTT Actresses Are the New Action Queens

We don't why suddenly Jennifer decided to make it even more unbearable in this heat with these sizzling pictures, but we are totally digging it. Our favourite would be the pastel swimsuit!

Check out Jennifer Wingets's pictures here...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Palat, palat, palat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Sun-loved not just kissed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Why is it so hot in here?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

No Jen, nobody's complaining

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Jennifer Winget will soon be seen in the second season of Code M.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2021 09:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).