Actress Juhi Parmar, who became everyone's favourite with her stint in Kumkum, once again became a household name and won loads of accolades with her stint in Colors' Karamphal Data Shani. With a host of other shows that made it to television during the lockdown, Shani was one of them. And on the occasion of Shani making a comeback on television amidst all the other reruns, actress Juhi Parmar who essayed the double role of Sandhya and Chaya on the show, shared an anecdote with us about her shooting days in Umbergaon. Juhi Parmar Ecstatic About Her Show Karamphal Data Shani Re-Airing On TV, Says 'It Is A Very Special Show For Me'.

Juhi revealed that it was due to her costar Salil Ankola and his wife Ria, that she and the entire cast of Shani enjoyed their stay in Umbergaon. According to Juhi, Salil and Ria would actually take the effort to cook food for the entire cast and crew which was a lovely initiative by the couple. Juhi Parmar Birthday Special: 6 Interesting Facts About The Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan Actress.

Revealed Juhi, "Salil and Ria played a very important role in making our stay at Umbergaon a memorable one while shooting for Shani. We used to actually call Ria Annapurna, as Salil and she would cook food for the entire unit. They are both fabulous cooks and Salil would bring us some amazing mutton and chicken dishes which were relished by the whole set. So our food-related memories while shooting for Shani are the most cherished ones by us all."

The actress recently mentioned how her first stint with playing a double role on television with Shani, both positive and negative, had won her a lot of praise and appreciation. Shani on marked Juhi's debut into the mythological genre. The show that originally aired in November 2016 went on for 2 years. It ended in March 2018.

