Kapil Sharma hardly needs any introduction. The ace comedian who’s known for his hilarious punchlines and wit celebrates his 41st birthday today (April 2). However, his journey to fame has not been a cakewalk as he struggled a lot during the initial days of his career. But as they say hard work pays off, KS became a household name by appearing as the host on Comedy Nights With Kapil and rest is history. And as the artist turns a year older today, we bring to you an anecdote from his life that we bet you were unaware about. The Kapil Sharma Show To Go off Air Temporarily Due to the Star-Comedian’s Upcoming USA Tour – Reports.

Well, it was while promoting his Netflix show I'm Not Done Yet, when Kapil had revealed in one of his interviews that how he had once tried for Border Security Force. "I had no plan as such. People will laugh if I tell them how I started. Maine pehle BSF ke liye try ki, fir army mein gaya (I first tried in BSF and then army), my father and uncles were part of the police force,” he had said. Kapil Sharma Opens Up About the One Thing He Loves More Than Comedy.

However, destined to enter showbiz, he added, “But Papa kaafi musicians ko jante the and ended up introducing me to them (my father knew many musicians and ended up introducing me to them.) He wanted me to do something big or maybe creative in life."

Frankly, we are glad that the entertainment industry got blessed with a rare gem like him. He’s surely unique and unmatchable. Happy Birthday, Kapil Sharma!

