Actor Karanvir Bohra's next web-series, Bhanwar on Zee5, released today. However, even before the web series hit the tube, an open letter by Karanvir Bohra caught everyone's eye for its true but hard-hitting content. Karanvir penned a strong plea to the audiences to watch his upcoming web show, and a much-needed message in the form of an eye-opener for people to read! In his letter, Karanvir stressed on how times due to the pandemic have been quite uncertain, where people have lost their jobs and incomes, moreover also resulting in a lot of strong-headed debates on nepotism and categorizing and stereotyping actors in some recent light of events which has made the entertainment industry an even tougher place to be in. Karanvir Bohra Is Not Happy About His ‘Aatmanirbhar’ Hair Cut, Reveals How His Daughters Reacted to It.

Karanvir through an intense open letter addressed these issues and requested the viewers who he feels are the make and break of content, to give equal prominence to the digital space which is filled with content as good as that being portrayed on the big screen. Coronavirus: Karanvir Bohra Urges Men to Help Wives in Chores During COVID-19 Pandemic (Watch Video).

Check Out His Post Below:

Similar to how people are currently supporting small time businesses at the moment, Karanvir requested them to also show love and support towards content and shows and films which don't have big banners and budgets backing them, but interesting content which definitely is.

Summing up his plea, Karanvir says,"We have all spoken about supporting small businesses, I would say let's support all content, regardless of their budgets or medium, Let's give it a chance!".

