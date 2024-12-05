Pushpa 2: The Rule has taken off to a 'wildfire' start at the box office, though it has received mixed reviews from critics. A sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, this Sukumar-directed action masala entertainer sees Allu Arjun reprising his iconic role as the smuggler-turned-gangster Pushpa Raj, a performance that earned him a National Award. Most of the original cast returns, including Rashmika Mandanna as Pushpa Raj's love interest-turned-wife, Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist, IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Movie Review: Allu Arjun Gets God-Elevated in Sukumar’s Meandering Hero-Worship Exercise.

The issue is that Pushpa Raj is portrayed as so powerful and invincible in the sequel that Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat hardly feels like a credible threat. While his character was humiliated by the end of the first film despite his late entry, the sequel follows a similar pattern. Although Bhanwar gets more screen time here, and Fahadh has more opportunities to showcase his acting prowess, the character still feels sidelined. Some of the film's best moments are the fun face-offs between Pushpa and Bhanwar, yet the latter feels underdeveloped as a worthy adversary for the hero.

SPOILERS ahead: Bhanwar exits the story before the third act, having been bested by Pushpa throughout the film without leaving a lasting mark on the narrative. To make matters worse, Pushpa 2: The Rule introduces a new antagonist in its shaky third act, further diminishing Bhanwar’s impact.

Watch the Trailer of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule':

Many fans of Fahadh Faasil have expressed disappointment with his underutilised role, sharing their frustrations on social media. Some speculate that Fahadh’s lack of participation in the film's promotions could be due to his own dissatisfaction with the character, though these claims remain unverified. Fans have even urged Fahadh to avoid roles in other languages that fail to do justice to his immense talent. Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ Premiere: Police Save Unconscious Child’s Life With Quick CPR Amid Stampede at Hyderabad Theatre (Watch Video).

Netizen's Reactions on Fahadh Faasil's Role in Pushpa 2: The Rule

'Evilly Underutilised'

The best actor in the country was evilly under-utilised because AA was greedy to hog all the lime light, pushpa is made to satisfy the heroes ego and nothing else. Sorry legend #FahadhFaasil 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/5VGOn56VUI — JAY 🚁 (@StarDust_0101) December 5, 2024

'You Have a Legacy'

It's better to avoid supporting or villain roles. You have a legacy, bro don't spoil it 🙌 —— #FahadhFaasil pic.twitter.com/izFvfbaiQk — 几丨ᐯ乇ᗪ (@realNiveD) December 5, 2024

'Stop Doing Supporting or Villain Roles'

Now we know why #FahadhFaasil wasn't part of #Pushpa2TheRule promotions. He should stop doing supporting or villain roles. pic.twitter.com/sY77JEZ1CT — Mohammed Ihsan (@ihsan21792) December 5, 2024

'Has Been Done Dirty'

Fahadh Faasil has been done dirty! — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) December 5, 2024

'Failed Fahadh Faasil Big Time'

Pushpa 2 was a mixed bag for me.. the action is good.. esp the Jathara sequence. But the plot feels like it’s trying to do too many things at the same time. Allu Arjun is actually wildfire in this one. But they have failed Fahadh Faasil big time. pic.twitter.com/v44vJaBAyF — MohitVerse (@comicverseyt) December 5, 2024

'Stop These Nirguna Supporting Roles Asap'

Fafa After blockbuster aavesham 👉 Vettaiyan-bougainvillea-pushpa 2🥴 Fahadh faasil should stop these nirguna supporting roles asap 🙏🏻#Pushpa2TheRule pic.twitter.com/3IVEBD6T0J — ʀᴀy ᴩʜᴏᴇɴɪx ▫️〽️ (@Ray_phoeniix) December 5, 2024

'Made a Clown'

apart from Allu Arjun moments this movie offers nothing to audience . Fahadh Faasil was made a clown just to elevate the Hero . too much long runtime & unnecessary last 45 mins which have nothing to do with the film . just be there to experience Allu Arjun madness on screen 🫡 — A🕊️ (@CopBloodiest) December 5, 2024

'He Is Too Good To Be Doing...'

Fahadh faasil should stop doing crap films like these. He is too good to be doing these shit roles#Pushpa2TheRule — Mozzied (@mozzied212) December 5, 2024

This isn't to say Fahadh has always been misused outside Malayalam cinema. His negative roles in Tamil films like Velaikkaran and Maamannan were well-received, and his performance in Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan garnered positive feedback. While Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat offers Fahadh some scope to shine, the character ultimately suffers from weak writing and the film's excessive hero-worship of the protagonist.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2024 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).