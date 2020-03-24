Coronavirus: Karanvir Bohra Urges Men to Help Wives in Chores During COVID-19 Pandemic (Watch Video)

Karanvir Bohra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Amid the on-going coronavirus lockdown, actor Karanvir Bohra requested men to help their wives in cleaning up the house and doing other household works. "With schools shut, and with no hired help for a lot of people during these times, it would be great if the men help the women out at home," Karanvir wrote on Instagram on Monday. The actor's latest Instagram uploads have been filled with videos and post full of awareness about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how to try your best and steer clear from contracting the virus. Karanvir Bohra Encounters Trouble With Air India Officials, Stopped From Flying To Kathmandu At Delhi Airport While On His Way To Shoot For Web Series The Casino.

Not only this, but he also shared a photograph in which he is seen holding a broom in his hand and captioned the picture as- "Leading by example, cleaning and feeding babies. When Teejay (Karanvir's wife) does other chores, I share the workload during these times of quarantine," he added.

Check Out His Post Below:

Karanvir also believes in 'practice what you preach' for his Instagram also has a video where he is seen mopping his balcony.

Karanvir, who is best known for his role in Shararat, got married to Teejay Sidhu in 2006. The couple share twin daughters, Bella and Vienna.