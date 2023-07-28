Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, who is all set to grace the stage of India's Best Dancer Season 3, will be seen recalling an interesting event from the shooting of the popular song "Husn Hai Suhana" with Govinda. India's Best Dancer 3: Sonali Bendre Blown Away by Akshay Pal’s Performance on 'Makhna' (Watch Promo).

"Husn Hai Suhana" is a popular track from the 1995 comedy masala Coolie No 1, starring Govinda and Karisma in the lead. Over the years, the movie has become a classic in Hindi film history, and is now considered a cult film. The film is a remake of the 1993 Tamil film Chinna Mapillai. In 2020, David Dhawan remade the film with the same name with his son Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal. It was released on OTT in the wake of the pandemic.

For the special episode 'Andaaz Undekha', the audience will witness the talented contestants and choreographers showcasing their exceptional moves, while using a prop to impress the esteemed judges, Sonali Bendre and Geeta Kapur.

Karisma and renowned choreographer, Marzi Pestonji, will be part of the episodes as guest judges, while music sensation, Harrdy Sandhu, will make a special appearance to promote his latest chartbuster, "Psycho". But, it will be contestant Boogie LLB and choreographer Saumya Kamble's electrifying performance to the superhit song "Husn Hai Suhana" that will win the hearts of the judges. The standout element of their act will be the usage of their prop - a hoverboard, which adds an extra edge to their performance.

Impressed by their effort, Karisma will say, "It was a fantastic performance, and I could never have imagined that this song could be performed so well using the hoverboard. It was a very unusual yet innovative idea, and I really liked the dance steps as well." Furthermore, Judge Geeta Kapur will speak about how Karisma and Govinda added their unique flavour and flair to the original song back in the day. Responding to this, Karisma will share, "When I was learning the art of dance, I think that "Husn Hai Suhana" was one of the most well-choreographed dances that I did with Chichi (Govinda). So, for me, I got to learn a lot through this song. And it’s a journey that you are starting as well with the same song."

India's Best Dancer 3 airs on Sony TV.

