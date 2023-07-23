Nora Fatehi and Remo D’Souza’s Amazon miniTV show Hip Hop India has broken Guinness World Record with the largest on-ground hip-hop dance performance. The record set by 1,658 dancers in Alabama, US, in 2014, has been broken by 1,864 dancers of Hip Hop India show, who performed for over five minutes. The makers have even shared a few pics on Insta of the major honour. Hip- Hop India: Nora Fatehi, Remo D’Souza To Judge Amazon MiniTv’s New Talent Show!

The Big Achievement

REMO D’SOUZA - NORA FATEHI: HIP-HOP DANCE REALITY SHOW SETS GUINNESS WORLD RECORD… @amazonminiTV’s dance show #HipHopIndia - in partnership with @Nissan_India - has officially entered the #GuinnessWorldRecords with the largest on-ground hip-hop dance. The world record event was… pic.twitter.com/kqgPsUgB4e — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 23, 2023

