The first promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 is out, with show host Amitabh Bachchan inspiring people to overcome setbacks in life and career. The promo of the popular TV quiz show features a businessman who has faced severe loss and is determined to start everything again with a winning amount of just Rs 1,000. "Sach hai dosto jo bhi ho setback ka jawab comeback se do," Big B says in the video, encouraging people to never give up and make a comeback after every setback. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Shares What It Is Like to Shoot for Sony TV’s Quiz Show in the Times of COVID-19

A few days ago, Big B shared a glimpse from the KBC set, of how shooting is being done in the time of Covid. He revealed how everyone has been working on the set with safety precautions. "This year is of course very different and challenging for all of us is every aspect. But it has been a year of learning and exploring avenues that probably weren't thought of, paving the path for something meaningful, leading us to the insight that there is a spark somewhere in each one of us that keeps us going, notwithstanding the obstacles, however big or small. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Is Back To Work In The ‘Sea of Blue PPE’ (View Post)

Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Promo Below:

The idea of this campaign is to reignite the spark and inspire people to move ahead in life," Nitesh Tiwari, who directed the campaign for the upcoming season, said. "Kaun Banega Crorepati" started 20 years ago, and the forthcoming season 12 will air on Sony Entertainment Television.

