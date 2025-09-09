The episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 began with a determined contestant, Abhishek, who is currently pursuing his graduation. With a dream of becoming an IAS officer and gifting his family a dream home, he shared a touching story of living in a single-room house with his parents. His mother proudly revealed that he had been a district topper. Even host Amitabh Bachchan was delighted by his name as it reminded him of his son Abhishek Bachchan. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: What Was the INR 5 Lakh Question That Made Contestant Saket Agarwal Quit Before Attempting Crucial Level Question on ‘KBC 17’?

Abhishek Uses Lifeline on INR 50,000 Question

Abhishek played the game with confidence but faced his first challenge at the INR 50,000 question. Using his Audience Poll lifeline, question was: According to Hindu mythology, how was Lord Vishnu’s gem, Kaustubha, obtained?

Options: A) From Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean) B) From the slaying of Hiranyakashipu C) As a gift from Goddess Lakshmi D) Through the penance of devotee Prahlad. The correct answer was A) From Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean).

Abhishek Misses INR 7.5 Lakh Question

He continued to climb the money ladder, for the INR 3 lakh question, he used 50-50 lifeline and moved ahead to the INR 5 lakh question. Abhishek also cleared the Super Sandook round by answering six questions and used his remaining lifeline. However, the turning point came at the INR 7.5 lakh question: The Tagalog language spoken by the major ethnic group of which country later evolved into its national language?

Options: A) Malaysia B) Philippines C) Laos D) Indonesia. The audience suggested C) Laos, but it turned out to be wrong. The correct answer was B) Philippines. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Amitabh Bachchan Regrets Not Spending Enough Time With Kids Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, Reveals Sundays Are for Family (Watch Video)

Watch the Promo of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’:

Watch 'KBC 17'

Even though he missed the chance to win INR 7.5 lakh, he did not leave empty-handed. Abhishek walked away with INR 5 lakh, a proud achievement that will help him take a step closer to his family’s dreams. Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 PM. Viewers can also stream the popular quiz show on the Sony LIV app.

