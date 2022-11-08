Megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that 'Bachchan' was originally his father and renowned poet Harivansh Rai's pen name. It eventually became his identity, so for his son's school admission, he chose the surname 'Bachchan'. He said: "My father never wanted to be in the ropes of caste. His surname 'Bachchan' was his 'kavi naam' or pen name. During my school admission, the teacher asked my parents what my surname was to be. It is then that my father on the spot decided that my surname would be, 'Bachchan'. I became the first example of being a, 'Bachchan'." KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan Shares an Emotional Moment With Uunchai Co-Stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta.

Big B, who is currently seen hosting the quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 was quite impressed with Ruchi's perspective on the show about surnames. Hailing from Gurugram when KBC 14 contestant was asked by the host the reason for not having a surname. She replied: "My full name is Ruchi. I feel that a surname puts you in a caste bracket. I feel your first name is self-sufficient, it is your individual identity. And like me, my husband too has his own identity. Since childhood, I have only been addressed as Ruchi and here, on the platform of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati,' I am only Ruchi." KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan Was Surprised to Know About His Friendship With a 27-Year-Old Surabhi Geetey.

A media analyst by profession discussed with the host on various subjects and also talked about her family, saying: "Sir you are a fine example of incredible India, just like me. I am from Bihar and my husband is from Punjab. Both of us have stayed in and have grown up in Haryana. We have studied in Delhi and so, we are a combination of many states as well." The host then commented on unity in diversity and how even after belonging to so many different communities, speaking different languages, we are one. KBC 14 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

