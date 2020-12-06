Actor Anang Desai of Khichdi fame has joined the cast of the show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi. He has done over 80 shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Ladies Special and Chidiya Ghar. He has also featured in movies such as "Baghban" and "Yaadein". Now, Anang will be seen in "Mere Sai" essaying the character of Ganjanan. His character was once a dedicated family man. However, after a series of unfavourable circumstances, he gets turned away from his family. Consequently, he becomes bitter and aggressive. Yami Gautam Birthday Special: CID, Chand Ke Paar Chalo – 5 TV Shows The Actress Did Before Debuting With Vicky Donor

The love which he never got from his kids; he now wants to take it by force from Sai. So, Ganjanan starts to claim Sai as solely his own, to the extent that he alienates Sai's family, that of the people of Shirdi. "I am overwhelmed to be a part of such an important track of 'Mere Sai'.The show touches ground on such important and relevant issues and the viewers always have something to take away from each track," said Anang. Indian Idol 12 Contestant Yuvraj Medhe Reveals He Used to Sweep the Floors on the Set of the Sony TV Show

"I believe 'Mere Sai' is one of the most articulated shows on Indian TV. Despite it being on air for such a long time now, the show offers something new each time. The credit goes to the cast and crew who do such outstanding job. Especially Tushar Dalvi who does such an inspiring and convincing portrayal of Sai. Been part of the industry for so many years now,

I have never done something like my upcoming role in 'Mere Sai', which makes me really excited. Looking forward to the entire experience," he added. The upcoming track will depict the journey of Sai in making Ganjanan come out of his shell of bitterness. "Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi" airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

