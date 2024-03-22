Punjabi rapper and actor Diljit Dosanjh has joined forces with Saweetie for the song "Khutti" and he quipped that the American rapper has ‘just landed in Panjab’ Taking to Instagram, Diljit shared a glimpse of the music video, where the two are seen twinning in yellow and pink. Diljit Dosanjh To Collab With American Rapper Saweetie, Singer Shares New Pics On Insta.

Saweetie is seen rapping in English, while the ‘Lover’ hitmaker is seen mouthing his lines in Punjabi. Crew Song ‘Choli Ke Peeche’: Kareena Kapoor Khan Grooves to This High-Energy Remake of 90s Track With Diljit Dosanjh’s Vocals (Watch Video).

Watch "Khutti" Song:

For the caption, Diljit wrote: “Khutti out now with ice girl @saweetie. Just landed in Panjab. #bayarea.” On the work front, Diljit will be seen in Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2024 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).