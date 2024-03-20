(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Diljit Dosanjh To Collab With American Rapper Saweetie, Singer Shares New Pics On Insta
Undoubtedly, the fusion of Dosanjh's Punjabi beats with Saweetie's rap style promises an electrifying musical experience, transcending cultural boundaries.
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 20, 2024 05:26 PM IST