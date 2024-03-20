Diljit Dosanjh is all set to collaborate with American rapper Saweetie, sparking excitement among fans worldwide. This collaboration follows Dosanjh's recent partnerships with international sensations like Camilo, Julius Dubose, and Sia Kate Isobelle Furler. The singer-actor shared a couple of Instagram pictures with the rapper with a caption, ''BRAND NEW SONG WITH ICY GIRL @saweetie Any Time.'' Amar Singh Chamkila Song 'Naram Kaalja' : Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra Starrer New Song Reminds Fans of 'Katiya Karun' Track (Watch Video). Diljit Dosanjh To Collab With Rapper Saweetie View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)