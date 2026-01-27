Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, arrived in the theatres on January 23, 2026. The movie has been enjoying a blockbuster run at the box office and has already crossedthe INR 150 crore mark in India. Amid this, reports have surfaced alleging that pirated versions of the war epic, starring Sunny Deol, are being screened in certain cinema halls. The claims, which emerged during the film's massive Republic Day opening weekend, have sparked a debate regarding theatrical security and the authenticity of digital prints in smaller exhibition centres. ‘Border 2’ Producer Bhushan Kumar Reveals Akshaye Khanna’s Cameo Was Planned Before ‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Success.

The controversy gained momentum after video clips circulated on Instagram, appearing to show screenings of the film with significant visual inconsistencies. Social media users were left shocked after watching the video. While many joked about the incident, others questioned the authenticity of the clip, wondering whether it was actually a pirated download or something else.

Piracy is a recurring challenge for the Indian film industry, but the screening of unauthorised content within a formal theatrical setting is a rare and serious allegation. Such incidents typically involve the use of unauthorised projectors in low-tier screens that may lack strict digital rights management (DRM) protocols.

Viral Video Claims To Show Pirated Version of ‘Border 2’ Being Screened at Sharda Talkies

Security Measures

While production houses and distributors have not yet filed formal legal complaints regarding these specific screenings, the industry remains on high alert. Most major cinema chains in India use secured digital systems like "UFO" or "Qube," which make it nearly impossible to play unlicensed content without a specific digital key provided by the distributor.

However, reports speculate that certain independent theatres in remote regions might be exploiting technical loopholes. Producers have urged fans to report any suspicious screenings to anti-piracy cells to protect the film’s massive commercial interests, especially given its estimated INR 275 crore budget.

More About 'Border 2'

Border 2 serves as the long-awaited sequel to the 1997 cult classic Border. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta, the film sees Sunny Deol reprising his role as a military leader alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Theatrical piracy not only impacts the producers' revenue but also affects the overall box office data, as ticket sales from unauthorised screenings are never officially recorded. The film has already faced distribution hurdles internationally, having reportedly been restricted in several Middle Eastern countries due to its subject matter. ‘Border 2’ Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol’s War Film Mints INR 57.20 Crore on Day 3, Beats ‘Dhurandhar’ and ‘Chhaava’ in Opening Weekend Earnings.

As of now, it cannot be confirmed whether these screenings are actually pirated versions or licensed original prints. It is reportedly speculated that the viral footage could be a result of technical glitches or localised distribution misunderstandings. Until an official investigation is conducted by the film’s production team or local authorities, these claims remain unverified.

