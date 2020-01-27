Kumkum Bhagya January 27, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Abhi and Pragya’s Coffee Date Goes for a Toss, Thanks to Sanju

Kumkum Bhagya (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In the last episode of Kumkum Bhagya Mira hurts herself by slipping down the stairs while thinking about Abhi meeting his wife. Abhi takes care of her but goes with Purab to meet Pragya. Ranbir and Prachi are on the way home where Ranbir saves Prachi from getting hit by a bicycle. Shahana finds Prachi in Ranbir’s arms and realizes they are in love. Abhi is waiting for Pragya and notices Sanju at the restaurant. Aaliya and Rhea are in a car as they notice Abhi is chasing Sanju. Aaliya tries to take Sanju away from danger when Abhi and Purab are unaware. Kumkum Bhagya January 24, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Rhea Gets Upset on Seeing Ranbir’s Family Planning to Visit Prachi, Abhi and Pragya Plan A Coffee Date.

In tonight’s episode we see Aaliya gets out of the car and asks Sanju to leave the city. He refuses to leave and threatens to expose Rhea’s truth too. He asks Aaliya to come up with a plan to stop Ranbir from falling in love with Prachi. Rhea gets upset as Sanju says that Ranbir has fallen in love with Prachi.

Pragya (Sriti Jha) is upset that she will miss her date with Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia). She asks Ranbir if they can all grab a coffee. Ranbir and the family pull Pragya’s leg because she has already decided to go out on a date. When they reach the cafe, Pragya is looking for Abhi while Shahana and Prachi are finding a table. Prachi and Shahana find Abhi and take him to meet their mother.

Abhi sees a couple where the boy is giving a rose to the girl. He decides to buy a rose for Pragya and leaves. When he is driving out of the restaurant he finds Sanju with Rhea and Aaliya. Seeing Abhi driving towards her, Aaliya asks Sanju to pretend like he has kidnapped Rhea and gets in the car with him. Abhi tries to chase Sanju but Aaliya drives off with him.

Aaliya promises to drop Sanju as they drive far away from Abhi. Pragya goes around the restaurant to look for Abhi. She calls and asks him about his location. When Pragya goes to the table suggested by Purab, she finds that Abhi is missing. Pragya gets upset as Abhi leaves without informing her. In the precap, Pragya tells Sarita that she is feeling hurt for not meeting him. Sarita hugs her.