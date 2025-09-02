The drama in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is heating up with a fresh twist. In the latest episode, Pari has been secretly meeting Ranvijay, raising questions about her loyalty. Tulsi (Smriti Irani) and Nandini followed her to uncover the truth but ended up being outsmarted by Pari, who cleverly tricked them. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: More Drama in Tulsi Virani’s House With Actress Barkha Bisht’s Entry As Mihir Virani's Love Interest! (Read to Know)

Pari Tricks Tulsi and Nandini

At the start of the episode, Tulsi and Nandini spot Pari with a boy, but it turns out he isn’t Ranvijay. “Who is he?” Nandini asks. Tulsi responds that he might just be Pari’s friend and decides to leave before being caught. Meanwhile, Pari calls a college friend for notes and secretly seeks Ranvijay’s help after spotting Tulsi and Nandini nearby.

Mihir Grows Close to Naina

On the other side, workplace tensions brew as Angad refuses Vrinda’s request for a half-day leave for Ganpati Visarjan, only to be threatened by Daksha to attend the event. Family drama continues as Tulsi consoles Indira, saying, “Your Pari is innocent. Everything will be alright soon.” The Ganesh Visarjan scenes added more spice as Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) grew closer to Naina, making Gayatri suspicious. Naina initially declines to attend but agrees after Mihir’s insistence. “How do you stay alone?” Mihir asks, leading Naina to open up about her marital struggles. Later, Tulsi catches them hugging, leaving Naina feeling guilty. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ Twist: Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Turns Stormy As Pari Accuses Tulsi, Nandini’s Marital Secret Exposed (Read To Know)

Watch Promo of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’:

Pari Decides To Divorce Ajay

As the episode progresses, Mihir begins making plans for Naina’s future and even introduces her to Vikram, hoping for a possible match. Tulsi, however, advises caution, saying he should think carefully before taking any big step. In a surprising turn, Pari decides to divorce Ajay, which is set to create ripples in the upcoming episodes. Tulsi, on the other hand, prays to Bappa for Nandini’s happiness and vows to reveal Pari’s reality soon. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Tulsi Exposes Pari’s Diamond Necklace Theft, Mihir Left Shocked As Family Drama Intensifies (Read To Know)

Watch 'Kyunki 2'

Kyunki 2 is leaving no stone unturned to blend suspense, emotional bonds, and romantic developments, keeping its loyal fans eagerly waiting for what happens next. Watch the latest episode of Kyunki 2 on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

