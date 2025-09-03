The drama at Shanti Niketan is only getting more intense with each passing day. In yesterday’s episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, viewers witnessed a series of emotional twists during the Ganpati visarjan celebrations. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Pari Tricks Tulsi and Nandini, Secretly Meets Ranvijay and Decides To Divorce Ajay As Mihir Plans Naina’s Future (Read To Know)

Mihir’s Wish for Noina Shocks Tulsi During Ganpati Visarjan

The episode began with Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) making a heartfelt wish to Lord Ganesha: “Bappa, I just want Noina (Barkha Bisht) to find her true love.” This left Tulsi (Smriti Irani) shocked, who felt Mihir should have prayed for their children and family instead. Soon after, everyone stepped out for the visarjan, where the festivities were in full swing with music, dance, and colors.

Noina Misunderstands Mihir’s Words About Love

Amid the celebrations, Mihir pulled Noina aside for a personal conversation. He hinted that "even after marriage, two people can find true love," leaving Noina confused. She misread Mihir's intentions, thinking he might have started developing feelings for her, while he actually wanted to talk about Vikram. Before Mihir could clarify, Angad arrived and dragged him to dance, leaving the matter hanging.

Mihir Blames Tulsi As Pari’s Secret With Ex Ranvijay

Meanwhile, Pari added fuel to the fire by calling Mihir later that day, accusing Tulsi and Nandini of following her when she went to collect notes from a friend. Enraged, Mihir confronted Tulsi and Nandini, telling Nandini, “Don’t ruin Pari’s married life.” Tulsi fought back, revealing that Indira had visited and expressed concerns about Pari’s continued contact with her ex-boyfriend Ranvijay.

Nandini Plans Exit, Pari Plots Divorce

Mihir refused to believe Tulsi and Nandini, and even went on to suggest that Nandini should consider leaving for the US for the sake of her children and Karan. Hurt by Mihir's words, Nandini started packing her bags, saying, "Today, I have understood that more than being a sister-in-law or a daughter-in-law, I have to fulfill my duties as a mother." The episode also revealed Pari's real intentions. She secretly called Ranvijay, confessing, "I want to end my marriage with Ajay and marry you. I will create drama and get divorced, and Mihir will himself bring our rishta."

The preview for the upcoming episode hints at even more drama. Mihir will once again try to talk to Noina about love, but she will continue to misinterpret his words, believing his feelings are for her. Will Mihir manage to clear this massive misunderstanding? Will Pari’s truth come out before it’s too late? Watch the latest episode of Kyunki 2 on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

