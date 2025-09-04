The drama intensifies in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 as family conflicts deepen and hidden emotions surface. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Mihir Supports Noina’s Love, Tulsi Fumes Over Pari’s Secret Meet With Ex Ranvijay; Nandini Decides To Leave for US (Read To Know)

Tulsi Confronts Mihir, Pari Sparks Chaos

Tulsi takes a stand against Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) after he harshly taunts Nandini and openly sides with Pari. She reminds him that Nandini is also their daughter and deserves equal respect, just as she herself never differentiated between her biological and adopted children. However, Mihir dismisses her words, defends his actions, and turns away, leaving Tulsi (Smriti Irani) hurt and disheartened. Meanwhile, Ritik confronts Pari, warning her that she is misusing their father’s trust and creating unnecessary chaos in the family. He urges her not to hurt her loved ones but Pari remains defiant and asks him to stay out of her way.

Pari Manipulates Mihir, Noina Impressed in ‘Kyunki 2’

At Mihir’s office, Pari plays the victim card to gain his permission for her studies. Falling for her act, Mihir pampers her and praises her in front of Noina (Barkha Bisht). Seizing the moment, Pari badmouths her mother Tulsi, calling her “naive” and unfit for Mihir, claiming she stops him from providing for her. Impressed by Mihir’s praise, Noina even offers to speak to him on Pari’s behalf. In a lighter subplot, Daksha and Angad tease Ritik about his friend Munmun and warn him against fake social media profiles, adding a touch of humour to the episode. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Pari Tricks Tulsi and Nandini, Secretly Meets Ranvijay and Decides To Divorce Ajay As Mihir Plans Naina’s Future (Read To Know)

Watch Promo of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’:

Mihir Plays Matchmaker Sparks Romance

The episode ends with Mihir playing matchmaker, praising Noina as a “sensible woman” and suggesting a match with Vikram. His compliments make both Noina and Vikram blush, leaving them secretly daydreaming about each other once Mihir leaves. The episode sets the stage for brewing rivalries, hidden alliances and a hint of romance, promising more twists in the coming days. Watch the latest episode of Kyunki 2 on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

