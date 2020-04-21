Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Fame Jaya Bhattacharya Goes Bald Amid Lockdown and Her ‘Quarantine Look’ Leaves Fans Stumped (Watch Video)

Jaya Bhattacharya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jaya Bhattacharya is a popular actress in the small screen industry, and she is widely known for portraying the role of Payal in the TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The various other TV shows in which she was featured include Karam Apnaa Apnaa, Virasaat, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Thapki Pyar Ki, and many others. She was also seen in supporting roles in some of the hit films and one among them is Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Devdas. Jaya, who is widely known to play negative roles, has left her fans stumped during this lockdown period. Divyanka Tripathi Is Hubby Vivek Dahiya’s New Hairstylist During Lockdown and This Adorable Pic Is Proof.

If you follow Jaya Bhattacharya on Instagram, you must have seen the video that she shared recently, her new look that she opted for amid this quarantine period. Jaya has gone bald and it we must say, it really takes lot of courage to sport this look. In the video, Jaya mentioned how she is finding difficult to cope up this heat and she is not much worried about her looks and wants to focus on her work more. While sharing the video, she captioned it as, “#surprise wanted to do this since ages but never had enough motivation This helps me work more freely & better”. Aayush Sharma Asks Fans 'Bald or Badass' As He Shaves His Head Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pic).

Jaya Bhattacharya Opts To Go Bald During Lockdown

Fans who have seen this video, have reacted by dropping comments and putting emojis in the comment section. ‘great courage you are great Jaya’, ‘Huge respect to you’, ‘Wow u r so courageous, looking stunning mam..’, ‘Omg’, were some of the comments shared by her fans. So what do you have to say about Jaya Bhattacharya’s new look?