Director Krishna Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, is set to start shooting for the fourth installment of the erotic thriller series, Maaya. She says as a filmmaker, she want to create more such content for every possible platform and tell amazing stories. "We have been receiving tons of love for the content we create and one of the best and most loved is 'Maaya'. So, we decided to make season four," Krishna said.

She added: "The Indian motion picture industry is evolving. The audience has become more aware about the content they watch. They want the story to be relevant and that's where 'Maaya' stands out. I as filmmaker want to make more such content for (e)very possible platform and tell such amazing stories."

Other details about the series are still under wrap. The erotic thriller series will begin shooting around mid-October.

