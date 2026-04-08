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A tragic late-night accident in Goa has claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman and left her colleague critically injured after a Mini Cooper convertible allegedly rammed into their motorcycle on Sunday. The car was reportedly being driven by 21-year-old Darius Dias, who has since been taken into police custody.

According to authorities, the victims, identified as Diksha Parwadkar and D. Arunkumar, were employed at a five-star hotel in Goa. They were returning home when the speeding vehicle struck their two-wheeler on the Bambolim–Dona Paula road, near Manipal Hospital. The collision was so severe that both riders were thrown off the bike, with reports suggesting the vehicle was flung nearly 50 metres from the impact point. Goa Parasailing Horror: Cable Snaps Mid-Air at Baga Beach, Tourist Falls Into Sea; Shocking Video Surfaces.

Darius Dias Booked After Mini Cooper Crash in Goa

Karnataka native Diksha Parwadkar, 23, was killed and her colleague, D Arunkumar, 26, a Margao resident, was seriously injured after the two-wheeler on which they were travelling was hit by a new Mini Cooper driven by Darius Myles Dias, 22, at Dona Paula. The impact of the… https://t.co/52E0P3UG9Y pic.twitter.com/cAhKv1y1sd — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) April 7, 2026

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Diksha succumbed to her injuries. Arunkumar remains under treatment and is said to be in serious condition. Goa Paragliding Death: Pune Tourist Shivani Dabale, Pilot Suman Nepali Killed in Paragliding Accident in Querim, Adventure Sports Owner Arrested for ‘Unauthorised’ Operations.

Police revealed that the Mini Cooper involved in the crash bore a temporary registration plate, indicating it had not yet been formally registered in Goa. Reports also suggest the car was recently purchased, as decorative ribbons were still visible on it.

Darius Dias is the son of local businessman Andrew Dias, who owns bakery and hospitality ventures in the state. A case has been registered against him under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to causing death due to negligence.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family has raised concerns over the investigation, alleging a lack of transparency and accusing authorities of maintaining a “complete blackout” regarding case details.

The incident comes weeks after another fatal crash in North Goa, where a tourist from Bhopal lost his life following a collision involving a Mahindra Thar driven by a teenager, raising fresh concerns over road safety and reckless driving in the region.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Hate Detectors), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 09:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).