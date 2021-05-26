Actress Mahika Sharma says she misses her walks and meeting people amid the Covid-19 pandemic. "Its been a year and half I'm not able to go for my morning and late night walks on the streets. I'm missing that a lot, and interacting with people who greets you and make your day. COVID-19 Outbreak: FIR Actress Mahika Sharma Is Stuck in the UK, Far Away From Family and Friends.

I miss going out to a friend's house and surprising them. Virtual meetings are now quite boring. I don't enjoy them at all," she tells IANS. On work front the actress is looking to get back on screen. "I'm waiting to get back to screen. Mahika Sharma: Lockdown Has Made Navratri Fasting Difficult.

I'm looking for a challenging role. I'm being offered roles, but I don't want to act like a bechari," she claimed.

