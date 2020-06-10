Monica Dogra Recalls Mother's COVID-19 Survival Story, Mother Warns Everyone To Not Take The Virus Lightly (Watch Video)

Monica Dogra and Mother (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The on-going Coronavirus pandemic has affected the whole world in ways unspeakable. However, the ordeal was very real for actress and singer Monica Dogra who had revealed earlier that her mother had contracted the dreaded virus. However, its been a few weeks that she has received and is back home with Monica by her side now. For the record, Monica was in India when her mother was in a quarantine facility in the US and she posted in a video, that she travelled to the US on a repatriation flight to be by her COVID-19 survivor mother's side. Kiran Kumar: 'It’s Not a Crime If Someone Tests Positive for COVID-19'.

Monica posted an IGTV video where she sat down with her mother for a chat and the duo revealed how they battled COVID-19. Monica also revealed that as someone who has seen the disease up, close and personal, she and her mother felt responsible to share their ordeal so that people can be careful of the virus. A Married Woman Teaser: Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra's Same Sex Love Story in ALT Balaji Series Looks Promising (Watch Video).

Monica's mother started with a fair warning, "First thing I would say, please don't take it lightly, always be watchful for the symptoms because sometimes you won't know and this thing could be life-threatening.” She also revealed that she lost 3 of her friends to the pandemic."

Check Out The Full Video Below:

In the video, her mother recalled how she was tested for Type A Flu on Feb 28, got medications and even got better in 5 days. She recalled being in good health, going for walks and exercising for 14 days. However, her troubles began on May 20-21st when she started feeling ill. By May 24, she had a very high fever, no energy, too much digestive problems, diarrhoea and also couldn't eat. Mohena Kumari Singh of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Tests Positive for COVID-19 Along With Her Husband, Suyesh Rawat and In Laws.

A Doctor friend suggested she get tested for the pandemic, so she drove herself to the hospital and got tested and the results came out negative. She recalled, "I kept deteriorating for more 9 days, and that is when my nephew who is a doctor insisted I go to the hospital and get tested once again."

Monica added that her mother is an asthamatic and has a Blood Pressure problems because of which her health was affected even more. Her mother revealed taht she called for an ambulance and was admitted into a quarantine facility. Recalling her stay there, Monica's mother shared, "It is weird, the way the rooms are in the US. I was put on oxygen." To this, Monica added, "She felt like she went to death's door and returned."

However, now that she is safe home, Monica and her mother have insisted and appealed to everyone to take COVID-19 seriously. And with India being in unlock mode, they requested the citizens to not just return to normal life as the virus is out there.

Her Mom concluded by saying, "Please keep washing your hand after touching anything or anywhere just be absolutely careful because you don't want to go through what I went through. When I was in the hospital, I couldn't get up from the bed and had to be picked up."

Monica concluded by posting, "We should add that at the end, she was taken off oxygen, her fever came down, and she was sent home from the hospital after ten days. She says it took about a month to get her strength back. She couldn’t walk, go up the steps at her house, take a shower, make food on her own once she went home. She had physical therapists coming home and nurses home for 3 weeks. So depending on a person's access and privileges, recovery from Corona can be dicey. So stay home if you can! And remember that this is super real.... love to you all....(sic)."