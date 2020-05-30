Kiran Kumar: 'It’s Not a Crime If Someone Tests Positive for COVID-19'

Kiran Kumar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Veteran actor Kiran Kumar has been in the news off lately for first having tested positive for COVID-19 and then negative. The actor contracted the dreaded pandemic and fought it with all his might and even defeated the disease. However, despite his results now coming negative, Kiran revealed that he still remains careful. Confirming the same to Bombay Times, Kiran Kumar revealed, "I had gone for a regular check-up and was asked to undergo a COVID-19 test as well. When they told me that I had tested positive, I was surprised because I had no symptoms at all." Actor Kiran Kumar Tests Negative for COVID-19, Assures His Family is Still Following Strict Home Isolation.

He continued, "But then, I thought to myself that this is part of life. I am someone who’s always prepared for any eventuality; nothing excites me a

great deal and nothing saddens me too much... I take everything as

part of the moment." COVID-19: Kiran Kumar, Kanika Kapoor, Zoa Morani - List Of Bollywood Celebs Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus.

The actor also told the daily that all he had to do was stay positive in the trying times and also that there was no point sitting and thinking about how or when he might have contracted COVID-19. "I don’t believe in blaming anyone. I don’t let somebody else take credit for my success and I don’t blame anyone for

my failure either. I didn’t even think about it," Kiran was quoted as saying. Actor Kiran Kumar Tests Positive for COVID-19; Reveals He Hasn't Been Showing Symptoms.

"Coronavirus is here to stay. Ab ilaaj nahi hai toh iski dehshat bahut hai and hence, people are scared. Ghabrane ki zaroorat nahi hai. Be careful and make sure you don’t transmit Mr Corona to somebody else. I was in self-isolation for 14 days and even now, after testing negative, I am very careful," the actor revealed.

He added, "Just because of a few symptoms, you don’t need to rush to a hospital because we are running short of beds, ventilators and healthcare workers. So, don’t deprive somebody who may be in need of it. Today, we have to think in tandem about what is best for our country and be more compassionate."

Advising on how one must deal with the pandemic if affected, Kiran stressed on how people need to understand the thin line between 'socially distancing' themselves from a COVID positive patient and not 'socially boycott him/her.'

"But, there have been many instances where coronavirus-infected have been alienated and treated badly by the people in their neighbourhood... Social distancing is necessary to beat coronavirus, not social boycotting. It’s not a crime if someone tests positive for COVID-19," stated Kiran Kumar. "Haan corona ko chhupana jurm hai and it’s also wrong to behave badly with those who are going out of their way and working to provide essential services. If a neighbour is infected and in self-isolation, you should stand by them," encourages the actor.

A senior citizen himself, Kiran also shed light on the plight of senior citizens, especially those who live alone. "Imagine the plight of senior citizens who live alone, just in case they have to self-isolate, how will they manage? If you have made good food at home, pack it and keep it outside their door. At some point in the future, things will get better, and the person who you stand by today will always have gratitude and love for you. We have to fight coronavirus with positivity and compassion," concludes the veteran.