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Cricket Cricket LSG vs KKR Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026 The LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 fixture, held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, carries significant weight for both sides as they struggle to climb from the bottom of the points table.

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The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday 26 April 2026, in a pivotal Match 38 of the Indian Premier League. The LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 fixture, held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, carries significant weight for both sides as they struggle to climb from the bottom of the points table. With the toss scheduled for 19:00 IST and play commencing at 19:30 IST, both teams are in a 'must-win' situation to keep their playoff hopes alive. You can find the Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard here.

LSG vs KKR Match Schedule and Timing

The match is scheduled to take place in Jaipur, with a significant crowd expected to support the home side.

Fixture: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Match 38)

Date: Sunday, 26 April 2026

Venue: Ekana Stadium in Lucknow

Toss Time: 7:00 IST (01:30 GMT)

Match Start: 7:30 IST (02:00 GMT)

How to Watch LSG vs KKR Live Streaming Online

In India, the official digital rights for the 2026 season are held by JioHotstar (the unified platform following the Disney-Reliance merger). Fans can stream every ball live on the JioHotstar app and website.

For international viewers, the streaming options vary by region:

United Kingdom: Matches are available via the Sky Go app for Sky Sports subscribers.

United States & Canada: Live streaming is provided by Willow TV, available through platforms like Sling TV.

Australia: Kayo Sports and Foxtel Go will broadcast the match live.

LSG vs KKR Free Telecast and TV Channels

Television viewers in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which provides coverage in English, Hindi, and several regional languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Sanju Samson Completes 5000 IPL Runs, Achieves Milestone During CSK vs GT Match.

Match Fact

Category Details Fixture Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Date Sunday, 26 April 2026 Kick-off Time 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST) Venue Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Stream (India) JioHotstar TV Channel (India) Star Sports Network Live Stream (UK) Sky Go / NOW TV Head-to-Head LSG 5 – 2 KKR

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Preview

Both franchises enter this encounter under immense pressure. The Lucknow Super Giants, led by Rishabh Pant, are currently enduring a difficult four-match losing streak. Despite the advantage of playing on their home turf, LSG’s batting unit has struggled to adapt to the idiosyncratic bounce of the Ekana surface this season.

Kolkata Knight Riders arrive in Lucknow buoyed by a recent victory that ended a dismal six-match winless run. Historically, LSG have dominated this head-to-head rivalry, winning five of their seven previous encounters. However, KKR will look to exploit the slow, spin-friendly conditions with their seasoned bowling attack.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).