Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill Sheds Tears On The Show Because of This Contestant, Here's Why (Watch Video)

In the upcoming episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge we will see Indeep Bakshi go on a date with Shehnaaz Gill. And the date will make Shehnaaz Gill cry. And before you start to assume that she is unhappy, let us tell you that she sheds tears of happiness and gratitude, for contestant Indeep Bakshi. Among the lot, Shehnaaz chooses Indeep Bakshi to go on a date with her where they have a heart to heart conversation. Indeep tells Shehnaaz that she should value herself first and also that she is blessed to pass through a difficult phase and if she doesn’t respect herself then nobody will. Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Fails to Impress, To Go Off Air On March 20.

He further asks her to try and forget about Siddharth Shukla, because of whom Gill has been having issues connecting with her suitors. It can be recalled that Shehnaaz had a word with Jay Bhanushali as well, regarding her Sidharth Shukla issue. Indeep goes on to tell Shehnaaz that if she loves herself, she wouldn’t even need anybody else. Akanksha Puri Threatens Legal Action Against Ex-Boyfriend Paras Chhabra and Producers For Using Her Name on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge (Deets Inside).

He further goes on to tell Shehnaaz that people should know that Shehnaaz wasn’t just happy and chirpy just in Bigg Boss but that is her real-life persona which is her X factor and that he came on the show for that Shehnaaz. When Indeep says that he is her biggest fan, Shehnaaz gets emotional and sheds tears. After which, Indeep goes forward to give her a warm hug. Awww!!